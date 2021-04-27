Breaking news: Martha Koome picked to be new Chief Justice by JSC

Martha Koome has been named the new Chief Justice replacing chief justice emeritus David Maraga.

Justice Koome believed that spouses are equally entitled to property or wealth that they have gotten during the marriage.

She also believed that female judges do not face unique problems in their line of duty as compared to their male counterparts.

“The challenges that we face in the judiciary are completely gender-neutral, they are the same challenges that a male judge or a male judiciary officer will face. As women, we face the same challenges our male counterparts face. Leadership does not require a man or a woman, it should be based on skills,” she said.

Judge Koome was appointed Judge of the Court of Appeal in January 2012. Prior to the appointment to the Court of Appeal, she served as Puine Judge for over eight years and practised law for 15 years.

She began her legal career in private practice in 1988, running Shamala Koome Advocates.

She was one of the lawyers who actively participated in the clamour for the repeal of section 2A of the Constitution and for the Independence of the judiciary.

More to follow…