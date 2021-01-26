BREAKING NEWS: Governor Sonko summoned by DCI

Ex Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko summoned by DCI to appear before the head of Serious Crimes Unit on Monday to record a statement over his recent remarks about 2017 post-election riots.

The governor has been complaining about intimidation since he exposed the rot within the Kenyans deep system.

the ex governor also said that orange democratic movement leader raila odinga was denied his victory twice by the so-called system and deep state.

Yesterday interior principal secretary recorded a statement at the directorate of criminal investigations in Nairobi.

More to follow…