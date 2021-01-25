Breaking news: Frank Lampard sacked as Chelsea head coach

Chelsea head coach Frank lampard has been sacked.

When Chelsea appointed Frank Lampard in the summer of 2019, the indication was they had moved to break their ruthless hire and fire cycle.

Chelsea legend Lampard seemed a fitting figurehead for the project. While he was still green in terms of his own managerial career, he had that intangible quality of knowing the club and knew what these young players would have to go through to become winners at the highest level.



Considering it was nine years into his own playing career before he lifted a trophy, he knew the importance of time and patience, too.

It was an intriguing journey Lampard and his players were embarking on. An experiment to see whether things could be done differently in west London.



But Chelsea have pulled the plug on the process and Lampard has been sacked 18 months after his appointment.

In a statement, confirming Lampard’s sacking, Chelsea said: “This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly.

“We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as Head Coach of the Club. However, recent results and performances have not met the Club’s expectations, leaving the Club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season.”