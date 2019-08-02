Kenya Today

Breaking News: Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba in a critical condition, battling prostate cancer

Former IEBC Chief Executive officer, Ezra Chiloba has been in and out of an induced coma and he is now on a high dependency ward in Nairobi hospital.

Ezra Chiloba is battling prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.

More to follow…

