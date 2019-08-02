Breaking News: Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba in a critical condition, battling prostate cancer

Former IEBC Chief Executive officer, Ezra Chiloba has been in and out of an induced coma and he is now on a high dependency ward in Nairobi hospital.
Ezra Chiloba is battling prostate cancer.
Prostate cancer is cancer that occurs in the prostate — a small walnut-shaped gland in men that produces the seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm.
More to follow…
Comments
Anonymous says
That is called INDUCED PROSTATE CANCER to silence him from revealing who and why Chris Msando was ASSASSINATED!!
Anonymous says
AVOID USING ALL TYPES OF TALCUM POWDERS! THESE PRODUCTS CAUSE OVARIAN AND PROSTATE CANCER AS WELL AS LUNG CANCER!