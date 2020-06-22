Breaking: Court finds Ruto ally Hon John Waluke GUILTY of stealing Sh297m, held at Kileleshwa Police remand

Sirisia MP John Waluke has been found guilty in the Ksh. 297million maize fraud case.

The trial magistrate Elizabeth Juma ruled that prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She directed that he be remanded at Kileleshwa Police Station until Thursday for sentencing.

However Waluke was acquitted of two counts among them uttering a false document.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution, the case has taken less than 2 years to conclude.

“This is among the first cases approved for prosecution by DPP Noordin Haji upon taking office in April 2018,” the ODPP said on Twitter.

The MP was charged alongside Grace Wakhungu and Erad Suppliers Ltd.

Mr. Waluke was charged with several counts of fraud alongside businessman Grace Wakhungu over a contract his company — Erad Supplies and General Contracts Ltd — won to supply 40,000 tonnes of maize in 2004.

According to the prosecution, Waluke and his co-director fraudulently acquired the money as costs of storage of 40,000 tonnes of white maize purportedly incurred by Chelsea Freight, loss of profits and interest.

In his application, the MP and his co-accused claim that the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the investigative agencies contravened the law by initiating an unlawful criminal process against them in order to compel them refund Ksh.310 million and $24,032 received by his company.

The Sirisia MP is a co-director of the company alongside Grace Wakhungu.

