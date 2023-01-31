BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea sign Enzo Fernandez for 105 million Euros

Enzo Fernández to Chelsea… HERE WE GO! Agreement reached right now between Chelsea & Benfica #CFC #DeadlineDay

Important: clubs running to get the documents signed before end of the window, it’s finally agreed.

Boarding set to be completed — London

Enzo Fernández will sign with Chelsea until June 2031 — exactly same deal agreed on the first week of January 🚨🔵📑 #DeadlineDay

Nothing has ever changed between the player and Chelsea: he’s always been open to the move and happy to join #CFC.