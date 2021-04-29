Breaking News: BBI Referendum date announced

BBI bill referendum will be held on 15th July 20221.

The process started with a handshake between President Uhuru and ODM boss Raila Odinga in March 2018.

Deputy President William Ruto suggested that the proposals be revised to avoid a scenario where the referendum will pit Kenyans against each other.

“We should find a mechanism to bring together all divergent views on the Building Bridges Initiative report. It is possible for us to agree on the contentious issues therein so that we can move the country forward. We cannot unite Kenya through divisive tactics,” Ruto advised earlier