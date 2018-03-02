Kenya Today

BREAKING NEWS! BABU OWINO Election As Embakasi East MP Nullified

High Court has nullified Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s win citing irregularities.

Justice Joseph Sergon has ordered Babu to pay Ksh5million.

The decision comes even after the recount shows Babu won the election with more than 5000 votes.

  2. The Judge feared Tibiim and Talalal Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the judge to nullify Hon Babu Owinos Election Victory in favour of a Kikuyu chauvinist son of a looser Murethi a criminal looking half Zombie.

  4. I thought recount was ordered because there could have been a possibility of tampering of votes? Wasting time with vote recount when he had the verdict even before the case started.

