BREAKING NEWS! BABU OWINO Election As Embakasi East MP Nullified March 2, 2018 6 Comments High Court has nullified Embakasi East MP Babu Owino’s win citing irregularities. Justice Joseph Sergon has ordered Babu to pay Ksh5million. The decision comes even after the recount shows Babu won the election with more than 5000 votes.
Comments
Marilyn Mutua says
He will still win another elections because this is a joke.
Bring it on.
Anonymous says
The Judge feared Tibiim and Talalal Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the judge to nullify Hon Babu Owinos Election Victory in favour of a Kikuyu chauvinist son of a looser Murethi a criminal looking half Zombie.
Musa says
He won the recount then what are all these again.
Musa says
I thought recount was ordered because there could have been a possibility of tampering of votes? Wasting time with vote recount when he had the verdict even before the case started.
Anyi Mwanza says
Babu tulia this is yours
Waka waka says
How many votes did no.3 a Kikuyu had? Add that to Mureithi vote & u realized Babu ain’t coming back