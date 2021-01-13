Breaking News: Another vehicle plunges into Indian Ocean at Likoni Ferry

A trailer fully packed with tons of Maize from Tanzania plunges into the Ocean at Likoni.

This comes days after a tour bus plunged into the ocean this week on Sunday.

A woman died after the car she was driving, a Toyota Vitz KCY 556B, plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Makupa Causeway in Mombasa on Wednesday morning.

Winnie Achieng’, 33, who was in the company of her son, Gift Otieno,12, is said to have been driving from Changamwe towards Mombasa Island when it happened.

According to a police report, the deceased was using the outer lane and overtook a motorcycle before hitting pavement and plunging into the ocean.



The car is said to have been speeding from Changamwe towards Mombasa Island when the accident happened.

Rescue efforts began in earnest to save the two. The boy managed to swim to safety but his mother, who was pulled out of the wreck a few minutes later, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Coast General Hospital.



“I was in my boat when I saw the car plunge into the ocean. It took me some time to get to the car but I saw a boy swim to safety,” said one of the eyewitnesses.

A tourist bus on Sunday morning plunged into the Indian Ocean at the Likoni Crossing Channel.

The Pollmans Tours and Safaris bus was travelling from South Coast to Mombasa Island when it plunged into the Ocean at around 9am.

The driver of the bus was attempting to board the ferry when he missed the ramp.

“I tried to stop the bus but it kept on sliding,” the driver said, blaming the incident to the heavy rains pounding the region.

Kenya Ferry Services officers, Kenya Coast Guard and volunteers managed to remove the bus from the Indian Ocean waters.

No causality was reported from the incident as the driver and the conductor were rescued.

At the time of the accident, no passenger was onboard as they had already alighted. The tourists had been dropped to Diani on Saturday evening.

The Likoni channel which links the Mombasa Island and the mainland town of Likoni is used by 350,000 passengers and more than 6,000 vehicles daily.