BREAKING NEWS! 9 Dead, Dozens Injured as Dawn Fires Razes Gikomba Market Yet Again

At least nine people are feared to have lost their lives after a fire breakout at Nairobi’s Gikomba Market in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 27.

Around 60 casualties were admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after suffering burns following the incident which occurred at around 2am.

The incident was confirmed by the Kenya Red Cross Society who stated the fire had caused extensive damage to property worth millions at the Kwa Mbao section.

According to the humanitarian agency, the fire was contained by Nairobi City County fire brigade.

