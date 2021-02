BREAKING NEWS: 2 KDF officers shot by Somali security personnel at the Somali border

MANDERA EAST SUBCOUNTY

BORDER POLICE POST.

OB 04/01/02/2021 AT 1200HRS

SUBJECT SHOOTING INCIDENT REPORT

TODAY 1/2/2021 AT AROUND 1100HRS, ALONG THE KENYA SOMALIA BORDER OUR MULTI AGENCY TEAM OF OFFICERS NUMBERING EIGHT (8) CONSISTING OF KPS,CIPU, KRA WERE PATROLLING MANNING OUR BORDER, POINT AT PB3 AREA , COMMONLY KNOWN AS BARRI.

THEY INTERCEPTED TWO(2) SOMALI FEMALE ORIGIN WHO WERE INTENDING TO CROSS OVER TO KENYA MANDERA SIDE FROM BULLA HAWA, SOMALIA.

THEY WERE BEING INTERVIEWED, WHEN SOMALI NATIONAL ARMY(SNA) MANNING THEIR SIDE ABOUT 10METRES AWAY OBSTRUCTED OUR OFFICERS FROM INTERVIEWING THE SAID TWO PERSONS.

IN THE PROCESS THEY( SNA) SOLDIERS WHO WERE NUMBERING 5(FIVE), TWO OF THEM SHOT DIRECTLY AT OUR OFFICERS WHO WERE AT THAT POINT INJURING TWO OFFICERS FROM CIPU, ATTACHED TO KRA AND SUSTAINED GUNSHOTS WOUND AS FOLLOWS,

1.NO 212698 AP CPL IBRAHIM MOHAMED SHEIKH,WAS SHOT ON BOTH LEGS BELOW THE LOWER LIMB.

2.NO. 237789 APC IBRAHIM DUBE MOHAMED SUSTAINED INJURIES ON THE LEFT LOWER LIMB(-) SCENE WAS VISITED,AND OFFICERS RUSHED TO MANDERA REFFERAL HOSPITAL WHERE THEY WERE ADMITTED IN FAIR CONDITION.

SITUATION AROUND THE BORDER IS TENSE.