BREAKING: New Poll Puts Eliud Owalo ahead in Kibra by election race

ANC candidate Eliud Owalo is polling ahead of ODM Party candidate Imran Okoth and Jubilee’s Macdonald Mariga among likely Kibra Constituency voters.

A new poll by Strategic Governance Group Kenya (SGG-K) puts Owalo’s favourability at 30.8% among likely Kibra voters, followed by Imran’s 18.2% and Mariga’s 6.7% while 40.3% of Kibra voters are undecided. Other candidates share the rest.

On party strength, the ODM Party remains the most popular party in Kibra at 25.6% followed by Jubilee at 15.4% and ANC at 12.6%. Other parties and independent candidates polled less than one percent.

More than of the voters at 55.7% say they don’t identify with any party and will vote for the candidates on their own strengths.

An internal poll by ODM placed its candidate Imran Okoth ahead by 27% while Owalo and Mariga shared 4 percent each of the Kibra votes.