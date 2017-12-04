BREAKING: NASA Strategist Dr David Ndii To Be Arraigned In Court – Milimani Law Court at 2PM

Dr. Ndii to be arraigned in Milimani Law courts at 2pm. He will be charged with incitement. he allegedly made on a national television interview awhile back. Currently he is with Senior Counsel James Orengo and Advocate Edwin Sifuna at DCI Nairobi. The rest of the lawyers led by Senior Counsel Otiende Amolo and Paul Mwangi have gone for paper work in readiness to represent Daktari at the court. Earth tremor is set to issue a statement on the same and more later on in Kisumu.