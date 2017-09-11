BREAKING: Hon Johnstone Muthama Arrested By Police over Hate Remarks, to Keep Hon Kuria company

Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has been arrested over alleged hate remarks.

Muthama was arrested at Kangundo and is being transported to Pangani Police station.

He is accused of making inflammatory remarks in Narok at the weekend.

Earlier, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria was arrested over hate remarks.

In a Facebook post on September 5, Kuria said they were ready for another election but that they will hunt people who did not elect Uhuru Kenyatta.