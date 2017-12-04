BREAKING: NASA Lawyers Orengo, Sifuna, Magaya BLOCKED From Meeting Dr Ndii At DCI HQs

NASA lawyers commissioned to ensure speeedy release of Dr David Mdii have been blocked and cannot enter DCO headquarters where the Raila strategist is being held.
The law allows for the accused or those being investigated to have access to counsel and therefore police are clearly infringing on Dr Ndii’s basic right.
Dr Ndii was dramatically arrested last night at a hotel in Diani and was briefly detained at Diani Police station before he was transferred to Nairobi over night.
Comments
Anonymous says
The only true States in Africa are Botswana and Ghana. The rest are fake and were formed thru falsification of the colonialists in order for em colonialists to fulfill their self egos and therefore are dummies and are far away from what progressive people can call TRUE NATIONS.
Anonymous says
Africans will be free the day we demolish all these fake States and create our own true States basing on people’s common interests. The question is when will this happen?
Joseph wainaina says
Wacheni ujinga bwana mziuwe uyo mtu