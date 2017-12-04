BREAKING: NASA Lawyers Orengo, Sifuna, Magaya BLOCKED From Meeting Dr Ndii At DCI HQs

NASA lawyers commissioned to ensure speeedy release of Dr David Mdii have been blocked and cannot enter DCO headquarters where the Raila strategist is being held.

The law allows for the accused or those being investigated to have access to counsel and therefore police are clearly infringing on Dr Ndii’s basic right.

Dr Ndii was dramatically arrested last night at a hotel in Diani and was briefly detained at Diani Police station before he was transferred to Nairobi over night.

More to follow



