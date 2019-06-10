Breaking: Nandi Governor Stephen Sang arrested, detained in Kisumu

Nandi County Governor, Stephen Sang, was arrested on Sunday following his involvement in the destruction of 2,500 mature tea bushes at Kibwari estate, Nandi Hills sub-county.

Reports disclosed that the Governor and two MCA’s (David Koech and Gideon Koech) were arrested at Samich Tourist Resort Hotel in Elgeyo Marakwet County, and transferred to Kondele Police Station where they were being held over malicious damage to property.

The County Police Commander (CPC), Thomas Ngeiywa, had on Saturday made it known to the public that the security forces were in hot pursuit of the Governor over his role in the destruction of private property.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang cuts tea at Kibware estate on June 7, 2019

Ngeiywa disclosed that Sang had been identified as a person of interest after he was spotted in the company of other local residents at the location where an acre of tea was uprooted.

Kibwari tea estate had been the scene of a dramatic showdown on Friday as Governor Sang spearheaded a team of his officials and residents of Ketchem-Kapteng area in storming the multi-national-managed tea estate.

He then went on and aided in the uprooting of the cash crop in a move, he said, meant to repossess some four-acre piece of land allegedly grabbed from the community.

Sang alleged that the contested piece of land had been grabbed in 2003, 23 years after a previous white-settler reportedly surrendered to the government for the construction of a cattle dip.