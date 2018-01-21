Breaking! Senator JOHNSON SAKAJA Secures Unconditional Release Of Babu Owino

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja popularly known as ‘Super Senator’ has successfully secured the release of Embakasi East MP hon Babu Owino who was retained at Parklands Police Station over unspecified charges.

Hon Babu Owino had been denied bail even after the intervention of NASA leaders.

Rt Hon Raila Odinga also paid Babu Owino a visit but did not manage to secure his release on time.

Senator Sakaja offered himself as a guarantor of Babu Owino in his of Ksh.104,000 and a personal surety to produce him in court on Monday, January 22 at 8 am.

“No political leader should be arrested unlawfully because of his political party be it NASA or Jubilee,” said Sakaja.

“This is a petty offence.. I don’t agree with it and I will stand for him. I am staying here until Babu is released,” said Sakaja after arriving at the station a few minutes after 1 pm.

National Super Alliance (NASA) legislators including Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Mathare legislator Anthony Oluoch, Homa Bay Woman Representative Gladys Wanga and former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra were also at the station seeking to have Babu Owino released.