BREAKING: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko suspends matatu CBD ban December 4, 2018 1 Comment

Nairobi governor Mike sonko has suspended the matatu Cbd ban to facilitate consultation with stakeholders. He further said that traffic gridlocks affected businesses in the city.
Comments
musaka says
Nairobi is stretched to its final limit. Kenya should consider doing what some other African countries have donne, that is, transfer some services to a new, well planned capital. Tanzania, Nigeria and Egypt are examples.