BREAKING: Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko IMPEACHED ! Uhuru betrays his friend

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been IMPEACHED, he was found guilty of all counts after a marathon in the senate plenary today Thursday 17th December. Govenor Sonko is free to challenge the decision in court. It is obvious that the order to impCeach Sonko came from above !

Governpr Sonko lost his seat on Thursday night after majority of the senators voted to uphold all the four charges levelled against him by city MCAs.

Some 27 legislators voted in favour of each of the charges thus surpassing the Constitutional threshold of 24 votes needed to remove the governor from office.

Sixteen senators voted to oppose each of the charges with two lawmakers – Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Makueni) and Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) – opting to abstain from the vote.

The embattled governor was accused of gross violation of the constitution or any other law, abuse of office, gross misconduct and crimes under national law.

Sonko becomes the second governor to be impeached by the senators after Martin Wambora (Embu) and Ferdinand Waititu (Kiambu).

However, Wambora escaped impeachment after the courts quashed his removal.

Waititu, on the other hand, failed to secure an injunction and was successfully removed from office.

Sonko’s impeachment implies that Nairobi assembly speaker Benson Mutura will assume the office of the governor in an acting capacity, pending a by-election in 60 days.

