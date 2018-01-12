BREAKING: Nairobi Deputy Governor Igathe Resigns, Failled Sonko Trust Test January 12, 2018 5 Comments Polycarp Igathe resigns as Nairobi deputy governor barely four months in office, says he regrets failure to earn trust of Governor Sonko. See letter below
Comments
Anonymous says
Nairobians tried to mix water with oil to make petrol
Cara Mella says
Anonymous says
That is beautiful.
Prodicts of computer generated falling apart.
yusuf juma says
God is under control raila will help kenyans
Anonymous says
Nabado, wait for Ruto to follow suit. Hahaaa jubileeeeee