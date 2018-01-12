Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Nairobi Deputy Governor Igathe Resigns, Failled Sonko Trust Test

BREAKING: Nairobi Deputy Governor Igathe Resigns, Failled Sonko Trust Test

5 Comments

Polycarp Igathe resigns as Nairobi deputy governor barely four months in office, says he regrets failure to earn trust of Governor Sonko.

See letter below

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies