Breaking! Mt. Kenya Mafia Take Over Leadership Of KNH, CEO Lily Koros Sent On Compulsory Leave

Health CS Sicilly Kariuki has sent on compulsory leave the CEO of Kenyatta National Hospital following yesterday’s incident where a brain surgery was conducted on the wrong patient.
Dr Thomas Mutie and john Ngetich will take over on acting capacity.
