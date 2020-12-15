Breaking: MP Mohamed Ali beaten like “Burukenge” in a voter bribery incident (PHOTOS)

Nyali Mp Mohamed Ali has faced serious beating from Joho’s brother after his bodyguards were caught threatening people with his pistol.

The Nyali Mp has been complaining about the voter bribery incident since morning in Msambweni by-election which is currently ongoing.



Former Machakos Senator Muthama has been arrested after chaos erupted at the Jomo Kenyatta Primary School polling station in Msambweni.

The station has since been closed and declared a no-go zone with voters camped outside chanting anti-government songs and anti-Governor Hassan Joho, according to a video seen by Kenya Today.

Muthama has since been transferred from the polling station, where he was being held, to Mombasa.

The ongoing Msambweni by-election has been marred by accusations and counter-accusations pitting allies of independent candidate Feisal Bader and ODM’s Omar Boga.

Bader’s team, majorly made up of DP William Ruto allies among them Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, claims senior police officers in Msambweni – including the OCPD – were transferred at midnight under unclear circumstances.

According to Sudi, the officers were swapped with those in Mombasa; a move he alleged is aimed at creating loopholes in the election process and facilitating rigging in favor of ODM’s Boga.

Sudi, flanked by fellow MPs Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga) and Mohammed Ali (Nyali), in a press briefing accused the new security team of harassing them but allowing the ODM team to roam all polling stations freely.

Mwashetani further claims there are plans to arrest him after he confronted a team of leaders led by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho who he says invaded his home with allegations of planning to disrupt the elections.

At least 56 agents allied to Bader’s campaign team were on Monday night arrested for allegedly violating curfew regulations.