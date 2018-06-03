BREAKING: Moi Girls High School Closed For One Week After 3 Students Were Raped

Education CS Amina Mohamed said at the school that her ministry has started investigations into the incident.

However, no timelines have been given within which the investigation will be completed.

“Upon completion of investigations, we will decide on the way forward,” Amina said on Sunday.

The CS further said that the ministry will conduct a review of schools’ security to avert any possibilities of break-ins.

“This is a wake up call and the ministry is now looking into ways it can ensure security of students and safety from any danger,” Amina said.

The students will be home for one week as investigations continue.

Earlier reports showed that three girls were attacked by a man who entered their dormitory on Friday night.

Students said they had been asked to go to class and go on with their normal activities. They said they were instructed not to talk about the incident. “We have been told to act as if it is a normal day. We haven’t been told anything and we are really traumatised. We cant go to the hostels,” one of the students said last night.



“We are really shocked the school told us that we were spreading fake news,” lamented another student.

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said they were still pursuing some leads and could not comment on the matter. “We are still following some leads and the school administration is cooperating in the investigation,” he said. “Probably we will get more information so that we can establish the truth of these allegations and the depth of the issues at hand. As we get more information we will be able to brief you but right now this the only thing we can tell you,” he said.

Detectives from Kilimani police station and Nairobi County police headquarters have been assembled to investigate the shocking incident.