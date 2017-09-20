Kenya Today

DRAMA: Police and Protestors Run For Safety After GHOST Released Swarm Of Bees Outside The Supreme Court

UPDATE: One person injured, police and protestors forced to flee after bees attack them outside Supreme Court. There was tension before the bees attacked police seemingly keen on using excessive force to disperse NASA supporters who were picketing at the gates of the Supreme Court Of Kenya, Police forced to flee for saftey.

One person, allegedly a beggar, was seriously injured in the commotion when Jubilee and Nasa supporters who had camped outside the Supreme Court flee for safety.

It is not clear where the bees came from although one of the protestors alleged to have seen a ghost dressed in trousers dropping the bees in the midst of the Police.

The bees attacked as the Supreme Court judges delivered the full ruling that nullified August 8 presidential elections.

Before the attack, National Super Alliance supporters were shouting at police on a barricade erected on City Walk Way, just outside international house.

Word on the street is that the Late Chris Musando’s ghost is haunting his killers, its also alleged that some top political operatives are unable to sleep owing to their role in the brutal murder.

  8. Why don’t police just keep on using the bees as an easy tool of controlling rowdy, marauding demonstrators. This was an easy tool to disperse them without complain. Only one sting was enough to send a message before scampering for dear life! Where was baba Yao, Waititu, the Governor who hired and paid them to go and demonstrate in front of The Supreme Court ? Kiambu has lots of very educated and good people, but the People they elect to lead them as Governors is laughable! May be most of its highly educated people don’t want to deal with goons, so they shy away. This is unanswered question I always have in my mind! Can a son or a daughter of the region help me?

  10. Ferried to Nairobi to Demonstrate and be paid 3,500 the guy who should pay them disappeared phone not answered. Now they were planning to demonstrate at the Jubilee HQ to demand payment. They deserve what they got – Form 34Bees appeared at the Supreme Court did the job properly without tear gas. Very few Political Leaders with substance! A rebel without CAUSE.

