BREAKING: Miguna Miguna CHARGED In Kajiado Court, Facing Three Charges

Miguna Miguna has been produced in a Kajiado court facing three charges;

I. Being presenting and consenting to administration of an oath

II. Taking part in Unlawful assembly

III. Engaging in organised criminal activity contract to section 3(a)

Pressure was piling on government with rumours doing rounds that the NRM general may be unwell or even dead. Tension was already building up in Kibera, Kisumu and Migori.

Many Kenyans slept with their hearts in the mouth fearing for the worst for the NRM Leader, the grand General Miguna Miguna’s life.



