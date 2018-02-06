BREAKING: Miguna Miguna CHARGED In Kajiado Court, Facing Three Charges

Miguna Miguna has been produced in a Kajiado court facing three charges;
I. Being presenting and consenting to administration of an oath
II. Taking part in Unlawful assembly
III. Engaging in organised criminal activity contract to section 3(a)
Read see charge sheet;
Pressure was piling on government with rumours doing rounds that the NRM general may be unwell or even dead. Tension was already building up in Kibera, Kisumu and Migori.
Many Kenyans slept with their hearts in the mouth fearing for the worst for the NRM Leader, the grand General Miguna Miguna’s life.
Comments
The Marshall says
Note: Miguna Miguna himself was not physically present in the court. Is Miguna alive??????
The charge sheet was read but Miguna was not there. I fear for Miguna’s safety.
Anonymous says
WHERE IS MIGUNA? WHERE IS MIGUNA?
Oyamo Phillip says
These Idiots are gonna lit fire in Kenya.
Khalwaleist says
Kenyans will be marching to Statehouse soon
Anonymous says
Mungiki and Kikuyu elders administer oath , taking part in prescribed unlawful sect, assembly and organized criminal activities, some involving goat sacrifices at Uhuru park as recently as late last month and nobody has taken them to court or, they are exceptional?
Was Miguna walking on his own or he was supported when coming to court? Was he on a wheelchair, stretcher, or just walking on his own?
Why taken to Ngong court of all the places? Where There are few onlookers who can be attracted to see him wobbling while going to court!
You can not blame nitizens for speculation the worst for Miguna because the Kenya government has had a bad record when it comes to human rights. Political detention is usually one way in and no way out alive.
Uhuru need not to listen to Ruto all the time; his political handlers can do better in order to secure his legacy. Why fear negotiating with Raila ? Deep inside his heart he knows he did not win on August 8 elections. Given his pride, statesmanship and legacy consciousness, not wining the election and sittingg on that seat, it must be bothering him, I can imagine!
Lastly, as much as people lump Mt. Kenya people to be self centered, truth be told, there lots of good ones, if you come to know them on personal basis. But people fear nothing but fear itself on each other. Betrayal and luck of trust has led us to where we are as a country. We need a debate on how we can eradicate tribalism the way Tanzania and Rwanda did, otherwise, Kenya is a powder keg .
sam ogolla says
Mkubwa, umenena kama wazalendo watano, for which I salute you!
I do not agree with always blaming an ordinary person in Mt. Kenya for the ills done by a few privileged political players. It’s time Kenyans localized their blames to those concerned and stopped this mass generalization. I have friends from Mt. Kenya that no one will EVER separate me from, especially not one Uhuru Kenyatta or one Raila Odinga. We have come from far with them they have stood by me at very trying times and vice-versa, so no one will ever convince me that everyone from Mt. Kenya is bad or wrong or any other thing. My Mt. Kenya friends, my choice!
Anonymous says
as kibaki won in 2007 also Ruto will win against Rao in 2027.
yonnah says
what the stupid president in kenya and the big mouthed matiangi tring to do is unlawful,where is miguna?