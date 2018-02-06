BREAKING: Miguna Miguna To Arrive At Milimani Law Court Any Moment, Raila Waiting

NRM Leader Grand General Miguna Miguna is making his way to Nairobi’s Milimani Law courts where he is set to appear before Justice Luka Kimaru.

Miguna’s convoy of 3 Police vehicles was sited speending past Kitengala to in order to make it to Court on time as per Court ruling.





Kajiado resident magistrate Edwin Mulochi in the morning ruled that Miguna Miguna be taken to Nairobi High Court as he requested.

Mulochi ordered that Miguna be produced at 3pm on Tuesday.

Opposition leaders led by NASA Supreme Leader Rt Hon Raila Odinga and Siaya senator James Orengo are among the leading lights waiting at the court. Hundrends of Lawyers are also in the court.

Earlier, the self-proclaimed National Resistant Movement general Miguna was charged at a Kajiado court.

