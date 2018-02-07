Miguna Miguna talked to BBC while at Schipol Amsterdam International Airport. He revealed the all he went through at the hands of the Police. Watch and listen shocking details.
BREAKING: Miguna Interview With BBC In Amsterdam, Shames Uhuru for Unlawful Deportation
Comments
Anonymous says
Miguna Miguna May God grant you peace of mind thanks God You will join your family .I wish you well good health ,May god be your shield and defender majority of kenyansc loves yopu .Thec most highly respected NRM General.God bless Miguna Miguna & family.
owino jared says
may God bless you miguna muguna
fred says
May God grant you peace
Anonymous says
May you die, Miguna.
Res says
So he is Canadian, only wanted to cause trouble in kenya.
Baby Gee says
Exactly which trouble did Miguna cause? How is he Canadian if he contested for last elections? Uhuru and this rogue regime will end up no where. If I were Uhuru he should have just ignored Nasa like he did on the 30th of January without police a round this issue would have gone, but he seems to be too pity and jeolous to let go. Kenyans love Raila that is a fact he knows it therefore he cant sleep. Uhuru is destroying Kenya we need People like Miguna to be the voice of Kenya speaking out the truth especially a bout corruption. Migung God loves you if you were not living in Canada am sure they would have killed you like they killed Chris Msando you are Lucky God loves you. Uhuru gets drank 24 hours because he has killed too many People he is being Haunted.
Baby Gee says
Mr.Miguna I would advise you to see a doctor check if you have been posioned because these People have blood in their hands and all they do is kill. Once you kill one you will always keep on killing.
Anonymous says
HE IS GOING TO BE FOLLOWED BY INTERNATIONAL SECURITY FORCES WHO ARE DETERMINED TO IMPOSE UHURUTO ON THE KENYAN CITIZENS AND LOOT THE COUNTRY DRY WITHOUT ANY DEVELOPMENT SINCE 1800!
MIGUNA MIGUNA HAS TO BE CAREFUL WHERE HE GOES TO HANG OUT, THE DOCTOR HE SEES AND WHERE OR WHAT HE EATS!
OTHERWISE THEY WILL CUT HIM!
okwany Major says
A man should never keep quiet and assume all is well when it’s not, NRM general kudos we need people like you don’t worry all is well may Good able God Bless you and your family.
Anonymous says
miguna shld not disturb Kenyans voted n that spoke loudly they shld respect the rule of law. Luo’s are becoming nuisance. let them wait 2022
johny garang says
Bang smokers and murderers can never lead peacefully.They can only perfect in murdering,stealling,disregarding the rule of law and finally dictatorship
Anonymous says
LOOK AT THESE “BRAIN DEAD” SOUTH SUDANESE ELITE COMPLAINING ABOUT ARMS EMBARGO TO HIS COUNTRY WHICH JUST BECAME INDEPENDENT THE OTHER DAY! ”
ALL HELL BROKE LOOSE WHEN OIL RESOURCES WERE DISCOVERED AND THIS IDIOT AND HIS FRIENDS ARE BUSY KILLING AND EXILING MILLIONS OF SOUTH SUDANESE ORDINARY CITIZENS INTO REFUGEE CAMPS AND TO OTHER COUNTRIES WHERE THEY NOT WANTED!
INSTEAD OF SITTING DOWN AND TALKING TO ONE ANOTHER ABOUT THEIR DIFFERENCES, THEY AFRICAN IDIOTS ARE GETTING FOREIGN LOANS TO CONTROL OR KILL THEIR OWN CITIZENS WHILE OIL IS BEING LOOTED BY INTERNATIONAL CRIME SYNDICATE!
CURRENTLY, THE OIL REVENUE IS IN SOUTH SUDAN IS BEING USED TO BUY FOREIGN WEAPONS USED TO SLAUGHTER THE SOUTH SUDANESE CITIZENS WHILE DEBTS IS PILLING !!!! THE WEAPON DEALERS ARE GIVEN STAKES IN CURRENT AND FUTURE OIL REVENUE WHILE THE IDIOTS ARE TAKING WEAPON TO DEPOPULATE THE COUNTRY CALLED SOUTH SUDAN!!!!
Anonymous says
MIGUNA MIGUNA IS A KENYAN CITIZEN AND WILL DIE A KENYAN CITIZEN!
HOW DID PEOPLE FROM POLAND (POLISH CITIZENS) MANAGE TO BE IN CONTROL OF KENYAN AIRWAYS?
ON WHAT GROUNDS DID UHURU KENYATTA INVITE FOREIGNERS TO COME TO KENYA, MARRY KENYANS, BUY LAND AND BECOME KENYAN CITIZENS??
WHY IS THE MAN FROM KANO, KIMIRA IN KISUMU DISTRICT, WITH RELATIVES IN THAT PART OF THE WORD (DR. MIGUNA MIGUNA ; BEING DECLARED “PERSONA NON GRATA” IN HIS OWN MOTHERLAND???