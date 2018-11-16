BREAKING: Migori Governor Obado Released On 500k Bond, 200k Cash bail, Free to go home

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been released on a Sh.500,000 bond and surety of similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000, Kibera Chief Magistrate ruled

The Magistrate dismissed the application by the prosecution to lock Obado for two weeks pending investigations, she ordered the governor not interfere with witnesses

The magistrate said she was guided by article 49 (1) of the constitution as read with section 123 of the Criminal Procedure Code which determined the the terms for granting bail.

The court said that there was a remote chance that governor Obado can influence EACC officers who recovered the guns.

The Magistrate said Governor Obado was not required to be incarceration for investigations on ballistics and mobile data to take place.

She said that the most likely charge will be those of illegal possession which are all bailable crimes.

The Magistrate said that the prosecution had failed to show any compelling reasons as to why he should be held in custody.