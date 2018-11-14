BREAKING: Migori Governor Obado Arrested, Found in Possession of 8 Guns

Migori Governor Okoth Obado has been arrested, again.

Governor Obado was arrested on Wednesday afternoon in Nairobi after 8 guns were recovered from the raid at his homes in Migori and Nairobi.

Three guns were found in his Migori home while the other 5 were found in Nairobi.

He was moved to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters where is currently being interrogated.

Detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on Tuesday staged a five-hour long search across the embattled Migori county boss’ homes in Migori and Nairobi.

Documents that could aid in an ongoing investigation on Obado’s hand in the misappropriation of Ksh.2 billion county funds were obtained during the operation.