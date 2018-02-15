Kenya Today

BREAKING! MATIANGI In Total Shame As High Court Declares Miguna Is Kenyan; The GENERAL Will Be Back Soon

High court in Nairobi has overturned government decision to unlawfully deport NRM General Miguna Miguna.

The court also asked the passport of Miguna Miguna to be deposited in court within seven days.

The court also pronounced itself on the illegal revocation of Miguna’s Kenyan passport saying the government acted in haste and in bad faith.

The court also faulted the government for contempt of court. It said that the Inspector General and the Director of Criminal Investigation disrespected the court by refusing to make themselves physically present before justice Kimaru.

On their side, Miguna’s lead counsels James Orengo, Harun Ndubi, Otiende Amolo and Nelson Havi said it is the constitution that won.

Miguna is expected back in the countryany time from now. When he’ll come back, it remains to be seen.

  1. Not Kenya maybe mingingo . this time Uhuru hacheki na jaruos deal with those baboons the way ur dad did to them when they misbehave . don’t allow those uncircumcised gorillas from lakeside to disrupt our peace

