BREAKING! MATIANGI In Total Shame As High Court Declares Miguna Is Kenyan; The GENERAL Will Be Back Soon

High court in Nairobi has overturned government decision to unlawfully deport NRM General Miguna Miguna.
The court also asked the passport of Miguna Miguna to be deposited in court within seven days.
The court also pronounced itself on the illegal revocation of Miguna’s Kenyan passport saying the government acted in haste and in bad faith.
The court also faulted the government for contempt of court. It said that the Inspector General and the Director of Criminal Investigation disrespected the court by refusing to make themselves physically present before justice Kimaru.
On their side, Miguna’s lead counsels James Orengo, Harun Ndubi, Otiende Amolo and Nelson Havi said it is the constitution that won.
Miguna is expected back in the countryany time from now. When he’ll come back, it remains to be seen.
Comments
Ni mimi says
Not Kenya maybe mingingo . this time Uhuru hacheki na jaruos deal with those baboons the way ur dad did to them when they misbehave . don’t allow those uncircumcised gorillas from lakeside to disrupt our peace
Anonymous says
Gov that does not obey court orders only rushes to deport its own citizen. Miguna in coming and government must pay for the exp.
Arokjasigama says
To hell with President who takes bangi for breakfast.
Anonymous says
ni mimi u are just tribal idiot. kenya js not for kiuks but for us all. shame on you
Anonymous says
This mediocre so called government will not stand for long.everything from them is mediocre n not blessed from God at all.they must fall.
Anonymous says
am happy because the constitution we faught for has won….come back home miguna