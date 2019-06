Mastermind Tobacco company Chairman Wilfred Murungi is dead .

The tycoon, who was facing a legal tussle with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) over Sh1.99 billion tax payments had his last breath on Thursday night.

However, on November 20, Mr Murungi negotiated an out-of-court settlement of tax dispute that was successful.

The cigarette maker was challenging a move by the taxman in which auctioneers were sent to seize its assets for defaulting on remittances.

More to follow…