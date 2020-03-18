BREAKING: Man suspected to have Coronavirus killed by mob in Kwale

A man in Kibundani area, Kwale County on Tuesday, March 17, died after he was assaulted by a group of youth at night.

The man, George Kotini Hezron, is said to have been suspected of suffering from Coronavirus by the residents, who terminated his life contrary to the laws of the land. CS Mutahi Kagwe had directed that Coronaviris cases should be reported through estbalished toll-free telephone emergency lines.

The victime a Mr Kotini is said to have been heading home after having a drink at Diani joint when he was attacked at 9 pm.

” Mr Kotini met a group of youths, and an argument ensued as the youths took advantage of his drunkenness and started accusing him of suffering from Coronavirus. As a result, they seriously assaulted him, hence sustaining injuries,” read a report filed at Diani Police Station.

According to K24 Digital, the attackers used stones and boulders to hit the middle-aged man, before they fled and left him.

Police arrived at the scene much later when the attackers had already disappeare. Police rushed Kotini to Msambweni Referral Hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

Kwale County Commander Joseph Nthenge confirmed the incident and stated that the police were following up on the matter. No arrests have been made yet. It is highly likely that the criminal act was premeditated and not linked to the fear of deadly Coronavirus.

The sad incident comes after Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday, March 18 announced the confirmation of three more Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Kenya bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven.

