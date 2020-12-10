BREAKING: Machakos senator who nearly died after ‘s3x marathon’ is NOT DEAD, recovering well at Nairobi hospital

STATEMENT ON STATE OF HEALTH OF MACHAKOS SENATOR KABAKA

We wish to inform the People of Kenya and Residents of Machakos County in particular that Senator Hon Boniface Mutinda Kabaka, Advocate is recuperating at Nairobi Hospital. Please avoid or ignore the distressing rumours and fake news and continue praying for the full recovery of our brother, father, friend, pillar and senator.

Thank you for the support so far.

SENATOR KABAKA FAMILY,

Thursday, 10th December 2020

At 2:00PM in Nairobi