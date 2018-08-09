BREAKING: Machakos Governor Mutua ARRESTED Over Corruption, Dragged To EACC Police Station

Machakos County Governor, Alfred Mutua Nganga has been arrested by EACC over graft claims of purchase of county vehicles.He has been arrested on his way from Milele FM where he was hosted by Alex Mwakideu in the morning show.He joins Evans Kidero who was arrested yesterday evening

During the interview at Milele FM, Governor Mutua faulted EACC and DPP for the arrest of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, he said such arrests should be made not for PR purposes but based on a water tight evidence and investigation in order to end corruption.

He said governors should not be arrested since they have officers working for them and asked EACC and DPP to go much deeper than the top county leadership. He reaveled that much of the corruption is executed by junior officers .