BREAKING: Machakos Governor Mutua ARRESTED Over Corruption, Dragged To EACC Police Station

Machakos County Governor, Alfred Mutua Nganga has been arrested by EACC over graft claims of purchase of county vehicles.He has been arrested on his way from Milele FM where he was hosted by Alex Mwakideu in the morning show.He joins Evans Kidero who was arrested yesterday evening
During the interview at Milele FM, Governor Mutua faulted EACC and DPP for the arrest of former Nairobi governor Evans Kidero, he said such arrests should be made not for PR purposes but based on a water tight evidence and investigation in order to end corruption.
He said governors should not be arrested since they have officers working for them and asked EACC and DPP to go much deeper than the top county leadership. He reaveled that much of the corruption is executed by junior officers .
Comments
Daniel Owino says
Wacha aonje maragwe kidogo.
MAMAI DAVID says
Let everybody be investigated and be put behind bars.All wrong doings shouldn’t be left to grow scandals like Tokyo,libya embassy scandals,kazi kwa vijana and maize scandals be also dealt with. Kenya has lost big resources to individuals. Why?
Anonymous says
We supported boody multipartism bcause there tended the absence of gova in our lives.if indeed the gava presence can be on the face book ,with pple,then thete is no need having this silly expensive undertaking by the name vyama vyingi…in the purge on corruption we ought be real and extend it to cover the actions of,,;police,the stupid actions of lawyers ,exam cheats,vote (election)malpractices,nepotism,doctor,/steachers negligence,etc….and nijivunia kwa mkenya
Josrose says
Kama N Kweli Hao N Wawili Bado 45 Wakamatwe Pliz
Anonymous says
Kwanza huyu ndiye amekula sana na hizo projects zake za upuuus
lucia says
when you are a class prefect, your work is to control the students and writing down the noise makers and report to the principal for punishments, otherwise you will face the full punishment on behalf of them because of your negligence. As a governor your work is to monitor your juniors and protect our monies. Where were you when they were stealing?
Kamau the JP says
Mutual is a big thief n a pretender…. He is the most dangerous project machakos will ever have…. Away with the thief!!! We r tired with pretenders….. Machakos simameni mkatae maendeleo ya uongo…. Propagandas
Anonymous says
NO WONDER MANY KENYAN MEN ARE NOW HOLDING IMPROMPTU CRYING PUBLIC PRESS CONFERENCES, THROWING VITRIOL AT THOSE THEY THINK ARE ENDANGERING THEIR SEATS AT THE LOOTING GRAVY TRAINS!
EVERY APPARATUS OF THE KENYAN REPUBLIC IS OCCUPIED BY THIEVES!
Dume la Mbegu says
Si wangemchukua Friday jioni. Mbona hawa EACC papara mingi on Thursday?
Huyu na kiherehere chake ni wa kurukia Friday just before atie ndani lunch….
Anonymous says
Fake posting
Anonymous says
After Mutua,next should be Joseph Ndathi. He’s hiding in London!