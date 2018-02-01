BREAKING LIVE: Raila Forgives Crying Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula for Skipping Swearing In February 1, 2018 11 Comments
Comments
Ngethe Ikanyi says
It is dangerous and a heavy punishment for Wetangula to be put in a house arrest. Not with his wife alone in the house. That is subjecting him to cruel domestic violence even before the scars are healed completely from the last battle.
Anonymous says
I AGREE. WETA AND THE OTHER TWO MICE SHOULD JUST HEAD BACK TO JUBILEE AND CRY TO THEIR MASTERS.
Peter says
You are sick Mzee wa Kitendawili. Kama unajikubali kuwa wewe ni Rais wa Kenya, sasa unalalamika nini juu ya IEBC? Wewe si ndio Rais? Fanya mabadiliko tuone.
Shabby Raila.
Paddie says
People’s President the crowd was too big we made him our President. Keep to your Uthamaki Mungiki President.
Anonymous says
why is he not working? hahahaha.
Anonymous says
wakikuyu waende warape kuku punda na shosho.
akoyo laban says
CO-PRINCIPALS SHOULD HAVE EMERGED FROM ONE DIRECTION TO THE VENUE.OR DISGUISED THEMSELVES TO THE VENUE.HOW COME THE THREE WISEMEN WERE ABSENT?DID THEY CONSPIRE TO LETDOWN THEIR LEADER? FOR SURE A LEGENDARY WATERPOT BREAKS AT THE DOORSTEP!
Anonymous says
The problem with baba he forgives too easily,
Kipyegon says
Why did Raila set an attack in kalonzo’s home? Kikulacho,…….
Anonymous says
THE NASA ELITES MUST STOP THEIR “TOP DOWN ” LECTURES TO POOR KENYANS WHOSE VOTES THEY ARE USING TO ENRICH THEMSELVES WHILE ON THEIR HIGH HORSES!
THEY MUST START THINKING THAT THEY EMPLOYED BY VOTERS TO DELIVER CERTAIN SERVICES. THEY MUST STOP THINKING THEY OWN VOTERS AND THAT THEY HAVE RIGHTS TO DEMAND OBEDIENCE FROM THE POOR THEY ARE LEECHING!! THEY HAVE TO FORCED OFF THEIR HIGH HORSES!
Anonymous says
we have forgiven the three because it is the right thing to do as christians but remember there is consequences for what you did.