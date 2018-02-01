Kenya Today

BREAKING LIVE: Raila Forgives Crying Kalonzo, Musalia and Wetangula for Skipping Swearing In

  1. It is dangerous and a heavy punishment for Wetangula to be put in a house arrest. Not with his wife alone in the house. That is subjecting him to cruel domestic violence even before the scars are healed completely from the last battle.

  2. You are sick Mzee wa Kitendawili. Kama unajikubali kuwa wewe ni Rais wa Kenya, sasa unalalamika nini juu ya IEBC? Wewe si ndio Rais? Fanya mabadiliko tuone.

    Shabby Raila.

  3. CO-PRINCIPALS SHOULD HAVE EMERGED FROM ONE DIRECTION TO THE VENUE.OR DISGUISED THEMSELVES TO THE VENUE.HOW COME THE THREE WISEMEN WERE ABSENT?DID THEY CONSPIRE TO LETDOWN THEIR LEADER? FOR SURE A LEGENDARY WATERPOT BREAKS AT THE DOORSTEP!

  6. THE NASA ELITES MUST STOP THEIR “TOP DOWN ” LECTURES TO POOR KENYANS WHOSE VOTES THEY ARE USING TO ENRICH THEMSELVES WHILE ON THEIR HIGH HORSES!

    THEY MUST START THINKING THAT THEY EMPLOYED BY VOTERS TO DELIVER CERTAIN SERVICES. THEY MUST STOP THINKING THEY OWN VOTERS AND THAT THEY HAVE RIGHTS TO DEMAND OBEDIENCE FROM THE POOR THEY ARE LEECHING!! THEY HAVE TO FORCED OFF THEIR HIGH HORSES!

