NASA leaders have revealed that Hon Moses Kuria has mobilized Mungiki militia to team up with rogue police officers to cause chaos, at a press conference attended by top parliamenatry and senate leaders Hon Mbadi warned Uhuru against using state machinery to terrorize opposition supporters, the leaders gave Uhuru regime 24hours to reinstate security for former prime minister Raila Odinga and VP Kalonzo musyoka that was withdrwan today morning.
BREAKING LIVE: WATCH NASA Leaders Address Press At Orange House, Reveal Moses Kuria Is Mobilizing Mungiki To Cause Chaos
Comments
Anonymous says
This is not right. Am fearing for Kenya. Where are we headed?
The Kikuyus protested yesterday,no other tribe came out to fight them. All Kenyans are equal and should be treated as such.
Anonymous says
You do your peaceful protest leave the Kikuyu alone.
Anonymous says
There are no police nor mungiki to protect .nasa supporters but they have canaan defence force from heaven.
msafiri says
just like you they too have something to say !plus nairobi is cosmopolitan not forgetting jubilee has major stakes in this tao,sentr.& govnr.now they have VOICE plus umati,,,,give them space bro…