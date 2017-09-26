BREAKING LIVE: WATCH NASA Leaders Address Press At Orange House, Reveal Moses Kuria Is Mobilizing Mungiki To Cause Chaos

NASA leaders have revealed that Hon Moses Kuria has mobilized Mungiki militia to team up with rogue police officers to cause chaos, at a press conference attended by top parliamenatry and senate leaders Hon Mbadi warned Uhuru against using state machinery to terrorize opposition supporters, the leaders gave Uhuru regime 24hours to reinstate security for former prime minister Raila Odinga and VP Kalonzo musyoka that was withdrwan today morning.





