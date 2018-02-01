Watch Lawyers argue for the relaese of lawyer and NASA Chief Justice TJ Kajwang at Milimani Law courts
BREAKING LIVE: TJ Kajwang Prosecution At Milimani Court, Lawyer Atiende Amollo Representing
Anonymous says
HIS RELEASE IS UNCONDITIONAL! STUPID UHURU REGIME MUST STOP THIS CARNAGE!
Anonymous says
Good.now you recognise his Regime? you mean nothing Babu can do?hahahaha!!
Anonymous says
Why didn’t they Kenyatta when he led Kikuyus to take an oath, peleka yeye court. TJ haku chinja mbuzi…..
Anonymous says
haaaaa hakuna hapo kesi these NASA lawyers were very smart in typing the Oath “peoples President” not the president of the Republic of Kenya ” so where id Githu wamungai na vitisho next thing for Peoples President…..???