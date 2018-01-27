BREAKING LIVE: Raila Pre-inaugration Assembly In Homabay Town, Kalonzo Accorded Super Warm Reception

The NASA leadership and delegates currently at the Luo Nyanza People’s Assembly Meeting in Homa Bay town.
This assembly officially launches nationwide pre-inauguration celebrations for the swearing-in of President-elect Raila Odinga and Deputy President-elect Kalonzo Musyoka on 30th January.
Comments
Anonymous says
Rais Odinga atalete Maendeleo x2 Rais Odinga na serikali yetu ya Kenya imelete Maendeleo Fuata Raila Odinga na serikali yetu ya Kenya x2.Baba Raila Tawala Nchi Yetu ya Kenya bila Kujali Mamilioni la wakenya Tuko Nyuma yako.
mluhya wa bungoma says
we are eagerly waiting for our president on 30th
mimi says
if ur waiting OJINGA to be prezo then better u commit suicide coz that one will not happen in Kenya
Baby Gee says
Mimi you are in the wrong forum this is no Place for donkey rapist neither mungiki forum get lost. Raila will be sworn in whether you want it or not Kenyans have spoken, let Uhuru do what he wants he will be a shamed like it happened in Jamhuru Day – Uhuru is a reject most Kikuyus also dont want him. We are not committing suicide because we are here to liberate Kenya from the murderers and thieves like you. When we do that you will get treatment for Your jigger infested foot. Ask Uhuru to address the issue of Your jigger infested foot and please take that donkey you have been raping to the clinic.
ngumi says
these things happens just only because we team NASA
are serving a true and dearly loving God mungu wetu apisha rai-kalonzo in advance
Anonymous says
Mimi u saw ur nyeri counterparts wakifukua maiti munaiba mpaka maiti ilizikwa last year Mimi not forgetting ur gay priest in muranga and koinange prostitutes Mimi bona wakikuyu muko na ujinga hivi hata the dead na pombe haramu inatuma hamuzai juu munakunywa vileo kila Sikh na tena ur panda mbegu pastors enda kamiti or any jail may it be Kenya or foreign utapata majority Ni Kikuyu not forgetting ur shapeless wife wanakaa tank ya maji they kill husbands abaki na Mali na kukataa transformers
Anonymous says
Useless
dan d says
no rails no Kenya no kalonnzo no Kenya end no election 2022 am a niaje marafki xangu
Ni mimi says
When will this asslicker jaruos mature wake up u idiots. election day are over kwanini huwa munafikiria na mkundu some seriously research need to be done to analyze if indeed there something inside those big shapeless jaruos Head’s . ur can’t compete with mt Kenya’s they have brains not like those artificially of jaruos. and financially stableu nlike jaruos who depend on handouts . sisi dio kusema na tulisema OJINGA will never never rule this country