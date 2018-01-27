Kenya Today

BREAKING LIVE: Raila Pre-inaugration Assembly In Homabay Town, Kalonzo Accorded Super Warm Reception

The NASA leadership and delegates currently at the Luo Nyanza People’s Assembly Meeting in Homa Bay town.


This assembly officially launches nationwide pre-inauguration celebrations for the swearing-in of President-elect Raila Odinga and Deputy President-elect Kalonzo Musyoka on 30th January.

