BREAKING LIVE: Raila NASA Tricks Police, Now Holding Massive Rally At Kibera, WATCH LIVE

After successfully addressing thousands of NASA supporters at the junction of Umoja and Donholm as police sealed off Jacaranda grounds, the Supreme Leader headed straight to Kibera grounds where he addressed a super rally rally. Watch it>>


