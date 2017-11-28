After successfully addressing thousands of NASA supporters at the junction of Umoja and Donholm as police sealed off Jacaranda grounds, the Supreme Leader headed straight to Kibera grounds where he addressed a super rally rally. Watch it>>
BREAKING LIVE: Raila NASA Tricks Police, Now Holding Massive Rally At Kibera, WATCH LIVE
After successfully addressing thousands of NASA supporters at the junction of Umoja and Donholm as police sealed off Jacaranda grounds, the Supreme Leader headed straight to Kibera grounds where he addressed a super rally rally. Watch it>>
hezborn odhiambo says
Let it be done like that
Anonymous says
Canaan tunafika in the next 2wks time
Marrkiassa says
Joseph says
nani kama Baba??? very brave