BREAKING LIVE: Raila NASA Addressing Peoples Assembly In Mombasa

January 21, 2018 3 Comments
Kevin Buldoza says
January 21, 2018 at 2:01 pm
RAILA TIBIM RAILA TIALALA WAPUANI
Hasa says
January 21, 2018 at 2:24 pm
real and Godly leaders are loved and elected by the people not forced on us by iebc and the police. The people’s president RAO!
situma wa situma says
January 21, 2018 at 2:53 pm
am also ready to pay my life if that is the only way out…..uhuru will never be my presy…..I die alongside you baba Tibiiiiiiiim
