BREAKING Live from Kisumu, Raila Drops Bombshell Over Dr Ndii Arrest And Intimidation By Police

By Philip Nyamai

Speaking after paying courtesy call to the county Government of Kisumu where he urged them to work together, The people’s President H.E. Raila Odinga warned the jubilee regime to stop intimidating and blackmailing the people of Kenya saying Dr. Ndii had committed no crime yet he is being harassed.



His Excellency maintained that the will of the people of Kenya cannot be suppressed through arrests, provocations, blackmail, intimidation, teargas, bullets and water canons. He added that you cannot rule a people against their will. The will of the people of Kenya shall ultimately prevail.

He condemned in the strongest terms possible the determination by the government to use security forces to blackmail and kill innocent Kenyans. He reiterated that over 215 innocent Kenyans have died at the hands of trigger happy police officers sent by the jubilee government to kill them.

His Excellency urged the world- friends of Kenyans, diplomats- to stand up and stop the killing spree by jubilee government saying human lives are sacrosanct and must be protected by all peace loving people not only of Kenya but of the world.

Eng. Odinga clarified that Kenya’s move towards electoral justice is unstoppable, “The People of Kenya will not stop until electoral justice is ensured, each and every ballot cast by voter counts,”

