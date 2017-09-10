BREAKING LIVE: Governor Joho Leads NASA Campaigns in Nairobi, Check out Amazing Road Show September 10, 2017 3 Comments
Comments
Mattio says
I support Hassan Joho being the President of Mombasa he has done so much for Coast in (4) years if we had leaders like Joho Kenya could be very advanced. He has built 5 Hospitals in Mombasa with beds provided, operation machines etc, built (3) Big Stadiums, Built Roads, Dug Water boreholes in areas where there was no water, children drink milk in School. He has done more than what Uhuru and Ruto has done in four years. I admire him for all he has done for his people and I believe in the next four years he will do more than expected. Everyone loves Joho he is rich but not selfish, he thinks of the poor. God Bless Joho. Will always love you for speaking up for Kenyans and doing good work.
Biggie says
bashir Yussuf says
