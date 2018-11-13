BREAKING: List Of Top Government Officials who Passed the Lifestyle Audit, the Super team working for People

On Tuesday the government produced a list of accountants who have so far passed the test and they got redeployed into different government offices across the country.
They include;
John Bogonko, State Department for Shipping and Maritime affairs
Deputy, Francis Ominde
James Baraka, State Department for Housing and Urban Development
Deputy, Daniel Kinuthia
Samuel Kungu, State Department for Public works
Deputy, Michael Ngolo
Agnes Waweru, State Department of Water and Sanitation
Deputy, Wyclife Ojukwu
Penninah Njuguna, State Department of Environment and Forestry
Deputy, Bibian Achieng’
Mary Wanyonyi, Ministry of Lands and Physical planning
Deputy, Jane W Mburu
Joseph Mwangi, State Department for Information CommunicationTechnology and Innovation
Deputy, Constatine Mwikamba
Samson Ogalo, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication
Deputy, Maragret Ngangu
Christobel Musyoka, State Department for Sports Development
Deputy, Evans Ombiro
Paul Kimani State Department for Heritage
Deputy Anne Njoki
Moses Gitari, State Department for energy
Deputy, Jeddidah Njambara
Zuena Zainabu, State Department for Livestock
Deputy, Penninah Ndirangu
Joyce Mutugi, State Department for Crop Development
Deputy, Francis Mukami
James W Thuita, State Department for Fisheries Aquaculture and Blue Economy
Deputy Henry Ondara.
James Karori State Department for Interior
Deputy Monica Ndua
Nelson Osioru State Department for Correctional Services
Deputy Daniel Mwangi
Loice Kibicho, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services
Deputy, Joseph Kibanga
Lucy Kamau, State Department for Devolution
Deputy, Johnstone Kunani
Irene Mbogo, State Department for Devolution and ASAL
Deputy, Joseph Oyamo
Joseph Nyamora, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training
Deputy, John Macharia
Johnson Njuguna, Ministry Defence
Deputy, Electina Wanyonyi
James Kirwa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Deputy, Tom Dhine
Robert Asumani, State Department for University Education
Deputy, Catherine Kamiri
Emilio Mukira, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education
Deputy, Rosaline Wairagu
Veronica Kamau, State Department for Planning
Deputy, James Mungai
James M Sakwa, State Department for Post Training and Skills Development
Deputy, Jasper Ngai
Emmanuel Ouya, State Department for Infrastucture
Deputy, Hezron Macharia
Priscilla Karanja, State Department for Transport
Deputy, Henry Mobegi
Phoebe Ndonye, Ministry of Health
Deputy, John Kiraita
The government had earlier released initial results of the lifestyle audit ordered by the Head of State.
The initial phase of the vetting process had seen 400 senior officials, heading procurement departments and accounting units, cleared.
Leave a Reply