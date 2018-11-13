BREAKING: List Of Top Government Officials who Passed the Lifestyle Audit, the Super team working for People

On Tuesday the government produced a list of accountants who have so far passed the test and they got redeployed into different government offices across the country.

They include;

John Bogonko, State Department for Shipping and Maritime affairs

Deputy, Francis Ominde

James Baraka, State Department for Housing and Urban Development

Deputy, Daniel Kinuthia

Samuel Kungu, State Department for Public works

Deputy, Michael Ngolo

Agnes Waweru, State Department of Water and Sanitation

Deputy, Wyclife Ojukwu

Penninah Njuguna, State Department of Environment and Forestry

Deputy, Bibian Achieng’

Mary Wanyonyi, Ministry of Lands and Physical planning

Deputy, Jane W Mburu

Joseph Mwangi, State Department for Information CommunicationTechnology and Innovation

Deputy, Constatine Mwikamba

Samson Ogalo, State Department for Broadcasting and Telecommunication

Deputy, Maragret Ngangu

Christobel Musyoka, State Department for Sports Development

Deputy, Evans Ombiro

Paul Kimani State Department for Heritage

Deputy Anne Njoki

Moses Gitari, State Department for energy

Deputy, Jeddidah Njambara

Zuena Zainabu, State Department for Livestock

Deputy, Penninah Ndirangu

Joyce Mutugi, State Department for Crop Development

Deputy, Francis Mukami

James W Thuita, State Department for Fisheries Aquaculture and Blue Economy

Deputy Henry Ondara.

James Karori State Department for Interior

Deputy Monica Ndua

Nelson Osioru State Department for Correctional Services

Deputy Daniel Mwangi

Loice Kibicho, State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services

Deputy, Joseph Kibanga

Lucy Kamau, State Department for Devolution

Deputy, Johnstone Kunani

Irene Mbogo, State Department for Devolution and ASAL

Deputy, Joseph Oyamo

Joseph Nyamora, State Department for Vocational and Technical Training

Deputy, John Macharia

Johnson Njuguna, Ministry Defence

Deputy, Electina Wanyonyi

James Kirwa, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Deputy, Tom Dhine

Robert Asumani, State Department for University Education

Deputy, Catherine Kamiri

Emilio Mukira, State Department for Early Learning and Basic Education

Deputy, Rosaline Wairagu

Veronica Kamau, State Department for Planning

Deputy, James Mungai

James M Sakwa, State Department for Post Training and Skills Development

Deputy, Jasper Ngai

Emmanuel Ouya, State Department for Infrastucture

Deputy, Hezron Macharia

Priscilla Karanja, State Department for Transport

Deputy, Henry Mobegi

Phoebe Ndonye, Ministry of Health

Deputy, John Kiraita

The government had earlier released initial results of the lifestyle audit ordered by the Head of State.

The initial phase of the vetting process had seen 400 senior officials, heading procurement departments and accounting units, cleared.