BREAKING: List of Jubilee leadership in Parliament, Aden Duale survives, to remain majority leader

Finally, the gods of the Somali desert prevailed, Hon Aden Duale, the Majority Leader in the National Assembly will remain in office and therefore a survivor of the ongoing Jubilee Party purge.

During a Jubilee Parliamentary group meeting at the State House, National Assembly Majority Whip Benjamin Washiali and his deputy Cecily Mbarire were shown the door.

The two were replaced by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe and Igembe North MP Maoka Maore respectively.

Prior to the PG meeting, there was talk about plans to have Duale who has held the position for 7 years replaced by Kipipiri MP Hon Amos Kimunya.

At the same time, Budget and Appropriations Committee chair Kimani Ichung’wa was to be replaced by Kieni MP Kanini Kega.

It looks like the brief meeting between President Uhuru and Deputy President Ruto worked magic to save some of the tanga tanga leaders including Hon Duale.

Hon Duale was to survive anyway, he is a dynasty via marriage and therefore Uhuru was going to retain him but ofcourse after a yellow card warning.

The PG which was attended by 230 members of parliament was convened to weed out parties who were not supporting the President’s agenda.