BREAKING: List Of Cabinet Secretaries DROPPED By Uhuru

13 cabinet secretaries have been left ti wet pants as their fate is not yet know following Uhuru’s mini appointment of the new cabinet. Those left out include;

Full list of Cabinet Secretaries dropped

1. Eugene Wamalwa( Water and Irrigation)

2. Mwangi Kiunjuri(Devolution)

3. Amina Mohamed(Foreign Affairs)

4. Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands )

5. Prof Judi Wakhungu(Environment )

6. Raychelle Omamo(Defence)

7. Phyllis Kandie (Labour and East African Affairs)

8. Hassan Wario (Sports)

9. Willy Bett (Agriculture)

10. Sicily Kariuki (Public Service and Gender &Yoth Affairs)

11. Cleopa Mailu (Health)

12. Adan Mohammed (Trade and Industrialization )

13. Dan Kazungu(Mining)