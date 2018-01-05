BREAKING: List Of Cabinet Secretaries DROPPED By Uhuru

13 cabinet secretaries have been left ti wet pants as their fate is not yet know following Uhuru’s mini appointment of the new cabinet. Those left out include;
1. Eugene Wamalwa( Water and Irrigation)
2. Mwangi Kiunjuri(Devolution)
3. Amina Mohamed(Foreign Affairs)
4. Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands )
5. Prof Judi Wakhungu(Environment )
6. Raychelle Omamo(Defence)
7. Phyllis Kandie (Labour and East African Affairs)
8. Hassan Wario (Sports)
9. Willy Bett (Agriculture)
10. Sicily Kariuki (Public Service and Gender &Yoth Affairs)
11. Cleopa Mailu (Health)
12. Adan Mohammed (Trade and Industrialization )
13. Dan Kazungu(Mining)
Comments
mj says
Serves them well eg Eugene
Anonymous says
CECILE KARIUKI ako wapi?she work tirelessly towards attaining youth agenda
Nely nzuki says
Eunice endelea kulambalamba watu matakoni and we don’t need u in transnzoia any more nugu ii
Bill says
Tell eunice wamalwa he has no longer any support from luyha land.
res says
This was brilliant, he has not declared the dismissal of any serving cabinet secretary.
Anonymous says
