BREAKING: Likoni Deputy OCS shoots girlfriend dead, kills self after quarrel at a bar in Mtongwe

A senior police officer in Likoni, Mombasa County is reported to have shot dead his girlfriend before turning the gun on himself following a quarrel at an entertainment joint.
Likoni Deputy Officer Commanding Station Joab Omondi, shot the woman who is also a bar attendant in the head in a fit of rage at Lovely Bar in Mtongwe on Thursday night.
Reports indicate that the officer, got into an argument with 25-year-old Peninah Kaimenyi, before the shooting.
According to Likoni OCPD Benjamin Rotich, Omondi used a Ceska pistol which was recovered at the scene with 11 rounds of ammunition.
The bodies have since been moved to the Coastal Strip hospital mortuary as investigations into incident begin.
