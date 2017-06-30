Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

BREAKING: Laikipia Senator Hon G G Kariuki is DEAD !

BREAKING: Laikipia Senator Hon G G Kariuki is DEAD !

5 Comments

Veteran politician Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, popularly known as GG, died on Thursday night.

The Late GG was also Laikipia Senator, he died at Nairobi Hospital aged 78.

The politician worked with all the four presidents Kenya has had, was a powerful minister in the Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi regimes.

He was a strong pillar in the Jubilee regime and supported Uhuru with total loyality, he accompanied Uhuru to the Hague trials

More to follow

Comments

  4. Hon kariuki is a true friend to Kenyan people. He is clean and has never been involved in witch hunt, corruption or the back biting that is Kenyan politics today. He was true to President Moi and took his duty without looking back regardless of the culprits involved. Hon raila knows better for he was always trying to ruin kariukis security docket by acting dirty.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer