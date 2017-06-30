BREAKING: Laikipia Senator Hon G G Kariuki is DEAD !

Veteran politician Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, popularly known as GG, died on Thursday night.

The Late GG was also Laikipia Senator, he died at Nairobi Hospital aged 78.

The politician worked with all the four presidents Kenya has had, was a powerful minister in the Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi regimes.

He was a strong pillar in the Jubilee regime and supported Uhuru with total loyality, he accompanied Uhuru to the Hague trials

More to follow