BREAKING: Laikipia Senator Hon G G Kariuki is DEAD !

Veteran politician Godfrey Gitahi Kariuki, popularly known as GG, died on Thursday night.
The Late GG was also Laikipia Senator, he died at Nairobi Hospital aged 78.
The politician worked with all the four presidents Kenya has had, was a powerful minister in the Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Moi regimes.
He was a strong pillar in the Jubilee regime and supported Uhuru with total loyality, he accompanied Uhuru to the Hague trials
More to follow
Comments
onyango says
kwani mnafikiri ojinga hawezi kufa?
veronica mihango says
Condolences to the family and entire Laikipia and the whole nation.
veronica mihango says
Condolences to the family and entire Laikipia and the whole nation…..
peter says
hon.GG kariuki rest n peace n have eternal life we as laikipia loved u much bt God loved u most…
william wangome kima says
Hon kariuki is a true friend to Kenyan people. He is clean and has never been involved in witch hunt, corruption or the back biting that is Kenyan politics today. He was true to President Moi and took his duty without looking back regardless of the culprits involved. Hon raila knows better for he was always trying to ruin kariukis security docket by acting dirty.