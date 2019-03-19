Breaking: Koffi Olomide found guilty of rapping a 15 year old dancer

A French court on has handed Congolese singer Koffi Olomide a two-year suspended prison sentence for the statutory rape of one of his former dancers when she was 15.

The ruling means the Congolese star only faces arrest if he commits further offences.

The court in Nanterre, outside Paris, also ordered him to pay a fine of the same amount for helping three women enter France illegally.

Olomidé, 62, was ordered to pay 5,000 euros ($5,700; £4,300), 575,000 shillings in damages to the former dancer.

Koffi Olomidé is a huge star of rumba and soukous which are popular across much of Africa.

One of the best-loved hits of his long career is 1997’s Loi.

Olomidé was first charged in 2012 with aggravated rape but the charges were reduced.

Four dancers who used to work for the musician told the court that he sexually assaulted them multiple times between 2002 and 2006. They said the assaults happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo and France.

The women further alleged they were held captive in a villa outside Paris and escaped one night in June 2006, but did not return home to DR Congo for fear of reprisal.