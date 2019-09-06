Breaking: Kiza launge MD deported

KIZA lounge Managing Director Ali Oumarou has been deported.

According to Interior Ministry Ali was deported over alleged links to international crime.

The proprietor of popular Kiza lounge in Kilimani has been deported from Kenya over claims of narcotic trade.

The Niger national is also accused of being the leader of an international criminal gang engaged in crimes like money laundering. His deportation followed intelligence leads.

Kiza Tomorrow Africa, a popular bar and lounge, opened in Nairobi in 2014.

Then followed Kiza Restaurant, featuring menus from all over Africa. Kiza means people community.