Breaking! Kitui Residents Burn A Kikuyu-Owned Probox After Realizing It Was Transporting Charcoal

Kitui residents burned a Probox belonging to member of the Kikuyu business community after they found it transporting charcoal.
This comes a day after Kikuyus barricaded Nairobi Nakuru highway demanding the prosecution of Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu over allegations thatbshe ordered the youth to burn a lorry carrying charcoal that belonged to a Kikuyu.
Comments
Anonymous says
Chinkororo and IG never commented when Limuru Nakuru Highway was blocked by the so called Jubilee business community, now the pro box transporting illegal charcoal and belonging to the business community is burnt, you will hear Chinororo crawling from his hole cry me a river denouncing Kambas from taking the law into their hands by destroying personal properties. Apply the law equitably, then Kenyans will be happy, but if some tribes are protected while the others are butchered and lobbed with tear gas at the blink of an eye, then we have a big problem in the country. Why don’t they blame their Ojinga for turning a blind eye from dealing with the wild marauding militias destroying people’s properties and holding highway drivers hostage for 8 hours. It was easy traveling to Kisumu to maim and kill the youths demonstrating against electoral fraud than going to Kiambu to open the Roads. This kind of double standard is what Miguna Miguna hated, that is why they deported him, but now the chicken had come home to roost. We need alternative road to western, bypassing the business community county!
eldad says
ooh
Kambieni says
The mind of a KIKUYU is so intertwined. Destroying another person’s niche in the name of making money is IS MORALLY ETHNIC. #RESIST CHARCOAL
Kambieni says
The mind of a KIKUYU is so intertwined. Destroying another person’s niche in the name of making money is IS IMMORALLY ETHNIC. #RESIST CHARCOAL
Anonymous says
Your hate for Kikuyu is what makes them always ahead of u, u will remain under Kikuyu the Israel tribe in kenya, always blessed…wenye wivu wajinyonge na cobweb